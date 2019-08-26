<
26.08.2019 15:52:44

DGAP-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.08.2019 / 15:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kreimeyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
K+S Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900YURAYD4IJX2J91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KSAG888

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
14.26 EUR 18652.08 EUR
14.265 EUR 7346.48 EUR
14.27 EUR 13884.71 EUR
14.275 EUR 31462.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.27 EUR 71345.37 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53461  26.08.2019 



