Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
26.08.2019 15:52:44
DGAP-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|K+S Aktiengesellschaft
|Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
|34131 Kassel
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.k-plus-s.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
53461 26.08.2019
Nachrichten zu K+S AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15:52
|DGAP-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft deutsch (EQS Group)
|
15:52
|DGAP-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft english (EQS Group)
|
15:48
|DGAP-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft deutsch (EQS Group)
|
15:48
|DGAP-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft english (EQS Group)
|
15:39
|DGAP-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft english (EQS Group)
|
15:39
|DGAP-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft deutsch (EQS Group)
|
23.08.19
|K+S: Comeback oder Strohfeuer? (Der Aktionär)
|
22.08.19
|Burkhard Lohr soll bis Juni 2025 Konzernchef von K+S bleiben (AWP)
Analysen zu K+S AGmehr Analysen
|22.08.19
|K+S buy
|UBS AG
|20.08.19
|K+S Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|19.08.19
|K+S buy
|Warburg Research
|16.08.19
|K+S buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.19
|K+S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.08.19
|K+S buy
|UBS AG
|20.08.19
|K+S Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|19.08.19
|K+S buy
|Warburg Research
|16.08.19
|K+S buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.19
|K+S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.08.19
|K+S buy
|UBS AG
|19.08.19
|K+S buy
|Warburg Research
|16.08.19
|K+S buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.19
|K+S buy
|Baader Bank
|15.08.19
|K+S kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.08.19
|K+S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.07.19
|K+S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.07.19
|K+S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.19
|K+S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.05.19
|K+S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.19
|K+S Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|16.08.19
|K+S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.08.19
|K+S Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.07.19
|K+S Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.05.19
|K+S Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street höher -- SMI unentschlossen -- DAX fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden sich Anleger nicht so recht einig. In Deutschland dreht die Stimmung an den Börsen ins Positive. In den USA werden Gewinne verzeichnet. Asiens Börsen verbuchten am Montag deutliche Verluste.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}