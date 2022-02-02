SMI 12’360 1.1%  SPI 15’654 0.9%  Dow 35’405 0.8%  DAX 15’619 1.0%  Euro 1.0383 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’224 1.2%  Gold 1’797 -0.2%  Bitcoin 35’280 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9214 0.0%  Öl 89.3 0.0% 
Jungheinrich Aktie [Valor: 337639 / ISIN: DE0006219934]
02.02.2022 07:52:42

DGAP-DD: Jungheinrich AG english

Jungheinrich
47.10 CHF -1.49%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.02.2022 / 07:51
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: LJH-Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wolff
Last name(s): Lange
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Jungheinrich AG

b) LEI
529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
37.707999 EUR 377079.99 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
37.707999 EUR 377079.99 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


02.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
22047 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72273  02.02.2022 



