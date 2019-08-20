DGAP-DD: InVision AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.08.2019 / 13:44

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: InVision Holding GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Bollenbeck Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

InVision AG

b) LEI

391200OU8RFEMSDLBM19

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005859698





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



18.71 EUR 224520.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



18.71 EUR 224520.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





