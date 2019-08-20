+++ Alternativen zu Fleisch wie bei Beyond Meat entwickeln sich zum Mega-Trend - in 24 dieser Trend-Aktien weltweit kann jetzt einfach investiert werden. +++ -w-
20.08.2019 13:44:57

DGAP-DD: InVision AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.08.2019 / 13:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: InVision Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Bollenbeck
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InVision AG

b) LEI
391200OU8RFEMSDLBM19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005859698

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
18.71 EUR 224520.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.71 EUR 224520.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


20.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: InVision AG
Speditionstraße 5
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.invision.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53369  20.08.2019 



