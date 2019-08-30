<
30.08.2019 22:13:50

DGAP-DD: Instone Real Estate Group AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.08.2019 / 22:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Brendgen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group AG

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
18.659528 EUR 46648.82 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.659528 EUR 46648.82 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


30.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53587  30.08.2019 



