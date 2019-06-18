<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.06.2019 16:37:15

DGAP-DD: Instone Real Estate Group AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.06.2019 / 16:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Brendgen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group AG

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000TR7D3S4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.41 EUR 36900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.41 EUR 36900.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 48130229 59.00 % 8.50 %
Geberit / LafargeHolcim / Lonza 48130230 59.00 % 7.50 %
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG / Daimler AG / Volkswagen AG (Vz) 48130231 60.00 % 7.00 %

18.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




51923  18.06.2019 



Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten