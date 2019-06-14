<
14.06.2019 20:08:06

DGAP-DD: Instone Real Estate Group AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.06.2019 / 20:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Scharpe

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group AG

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
20.50 EUR 10250.00 EUR
20.5125 EUR 10256.25 EUR
20.60 EUR 20600.00 EUR
20.60 EUR 20600.00 EUR
20.60 EUR 20600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.5765625 EUR 82306.25 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


14.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




51825  14.06.2019 



