DGAP-DD: Instone Real Estate Group AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.06.2019 / 20:07

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Jochen Last name(s): Scharpe





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG

b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2NBX80





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



20.50 EUR 10250.00 EUR



20.5125 EUR 10256.25 EUR



20.60 EUR 20600.00 EUR



20.60 EUR 20600.00 EUR



20.60 EUR 20600.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



20.5765625 EUR 82306.25 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





