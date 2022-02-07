SMI 12’194 0.4%  SPI 15’421 0.3%  Dow 35’142 0.2%  DAX 15’207 0.7%  Euro 1.0557 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’121 0.8%  Gold 1’821 0.7%  Bitcoin 40’897 0.0%  Dollar 0.9245 -0.1%  Öl 92.6 0.1% 
InCity Immobilien Aktie [Valor: 2988577 / ISIN: DE000A0HNF96]
07.02.2022 19:10:06

DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG english

InCity Immobilien
1.45 CHF 0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.02.2022 / 19:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Realsoul Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HNF96

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.36 EUR 46033.28 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.36 EUR 46033.28 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


07.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Beethovenstraße 71
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72390  07.02.2022 



