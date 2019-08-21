DGAP-DD: home24 SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.08.2019 / 12:36

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Marc Last name(s): Appelhoff





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

home24 SE

b) LEI

5299002T3WE6IWG0E854

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A14KEB5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquistion of the shares subscribed for on 14 August 2019 after legal effectiveness of the capital increase from Authorized Capital 2015/II after registration with the commercial register on 20 August 2019. The subscription took place after exercise of options under the Virtual Option Program of the Company after expiry of the lock up period at the issue price of the shares at the initial public offering of the company against contribution of corresponding remuneration claims under the Virtual Option Program.



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



23.00 EUR 734183.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



23.00 EUR 734183.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





