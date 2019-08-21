<
21.08.2019 12:37:40

DGAP-DD: home24 SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.08.2019 / 12:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Marc
Last name(s): Appelhoff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
home24 SE

b) LEI
5299002T3WE6IWG0E854 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KEB5

b) Nature of the transaction




Acquistion of the shares subscribed for on 14 August 2019 after legal effectiveness of the capital increase from Authorized Capital 2015/II after registration with the commercial register on 20 August 2019. The subscription took place after exercise of options under the Virtual Option Program of the Company after expiry of the lock up period at the issue price of the shares at the initial public offering of the company against contribution of corresponding remuneration claims under the Virtual Option Program.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
23.00 EUR 734183.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
23.00 EUR 734183.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


21.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Greifswalder Straße 212-213
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53393  21.08.2019 



