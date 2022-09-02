|
02.09.2022 20:14:53
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english
HelloFresh
22.95 CHF -5.41%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
77837 02.09.2022 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu HelloFresh
|
20:14
|DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
20:14
|DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english (EQS Group)
|
12:35
|DGAP-NVR: HelloFresh SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
12:35
|DGAP-NVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
30.08.22
|Employees say meal-kit provider HelloFresh is union busting (Deutsche Welle)
|
29.08.22
|DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english (EQS Group)
|
29.08.22
|DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
23.08.22
|Employees say meal-kit provider HelloFresh is union busting (Deutsche Welle)