Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
07.08.2019 16:56:45
DGAP-DD: Hapag-Lloyd AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
07.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
53093 07.08.2019
Nachrichten zu Hapag-Lloyd AGmehr Nachrichten
|
16:56
|DGAP-DD: Hapag-Lloyd AG english (EQS Group)
|
16:56
|DGAP-DD: Hapag-Lloyd AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10:57
|Reederei: Hapag-Lloyd kehrt in die Gewinnzone zurück (Handelsblatt)
|
07:29
|DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd delivers significantly higher half-year result (EQS Group)
|
07:29
|DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd erwirtschaftet deutlich höheres Halbjahresergebnis (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Hapag-Lloyd AGmehr Analysen
|10:16
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:18
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.07.19
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.19
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Warburg Research
|28.06.19
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:16
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:18
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.07.19
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.19
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Warburg Research
|28.06.19
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.05.19
|Hapag-Lloyd buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.05.19
|Hapag-Lloyd buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.05.19
|Hapag-Lloyd buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.05.19
|Hapag-Lloyd buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.05.19
|Hapag-Lloyd buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:18
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.07.19
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.11.18
|Hapag-Lloyd Reduce
|HSBC
|09.11.18
|Hapag-Lloyd Reduce
|HSBC
|08.11.18
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|10:16
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.07.19
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Warburg Research
|28.06.19
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.06.19
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.06.19
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Warburg Research
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX im Plus -- Dow rot -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich leichter
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt muss am Mittwoch seine anfänglichen Gewinne wieder vollständig abgeben. Auch der DAX reduziert seine Aufschläge im Verlauf etwas. Die Wall Street fährt zur Wochenmitte Verluste ein. In Asien zeigten sich die Märkte am Mittwoch mit negativer Tendenz.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}