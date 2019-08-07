<
07.08.2019 16:56:45

DGAP-DD: Hapag-Lloyd AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.08.2019 / 16:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Arnold
Last name(s): Lipinski

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Hapag-Lloyd AG

b) LEI
HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000HLAG475

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
42.00 EUR 33768.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
42.00 EUR 33768.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


07.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53093  07.08.2019 



