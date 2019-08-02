DGAP-DD: HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.08.2019 / 18:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: HAMMONIA Reederei GmbH & Co. KG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Karsten Georg Last name(s): Liebing Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG

b) LEI

529900TJSY5NVQOOE905

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0MPF55





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



21.07 EUR 537153.09 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



21.0700 EUR 537153.0900 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





