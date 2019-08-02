<
02.08.2019 18:31:09

DGAP-DD: HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.08.2019 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: HAMMONIA Reederei GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Karsten Georg
Last name(s): Liebing
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG

b) LEI
529900TJSY5NVQOOE905 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0MPF55

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
21.07 EUR 537153.09 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.0700 EUR 537153.0900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


02.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG
Neumühlen 9
22763 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hammonia-schiffsholding.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53001  02.08.2019 



