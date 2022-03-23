Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
23.03.2022 18:49:45

DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english

Global Fashion Group
1.75 EUR -4.88%
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.03.2022 / 18:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Victor Herrero
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status2 Member of the Supervisory Board
b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial Notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name4 Global Fashion Group S.A.  
b) LEI5 5493001035L29EQRO222
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Shares
  Identification code7 LU2010095458
b) Nature of the transaction8 Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 9 Price(s) Volume(s)
1.87 1,301
1.87 4,545
1.87 4,754
d) Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume10 10,600
- Price11 EUR 1.87
e) Date of the transaction12 21 March 2022
f) Place of the transaction13 XFRA-FRANKFURT
       
       
       
 

23.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73709  23.03.2022 



