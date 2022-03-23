DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english

|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Victor Herrero
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status2
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment3
|Initial Notification
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|
|b)
|LEI5
|5493001035L29EQRO222
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Shares
|
|Identification code7
|LU2010095458
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s) 9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.87
|1,301
|1.87
|4,545
|1.87
|4,754
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|- Aggregated volume10
|10,600
|- Price11
|EUR 1.87
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|21 March 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|XFRA-FRANKFURT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|