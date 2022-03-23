DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english



Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.03.2022 / 18:49

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 Victor Herrero 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status2 Member of the Supervisory Board b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Global Fashion Group S.A. b) LEI5 5493001035L29EQRO222 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Shares Identification code7 LU2010095458 b) Nature of the transaction8 Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 9 Price(s) Volume(s) 1.87 1,301 1.87 4,545 1.87 4,754 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume10 10,600 - Price11 EUR 1.87 e) Date of the transaction12 21 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction13 XFRA-FRANKFURT

