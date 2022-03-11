DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english

|
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11.03.2022 / 18:46
|
|
|
|
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Paul Gannon
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status2
|PCA to Cynthia Gordon, PDMR and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Global Fashion Group S.A.
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment3
|Initial Notification
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|
|b)
|LEI5
|5493001035L29EQRO222
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Shares
|
|Identification code7
|LU2010095458
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.056
|230
|2.058
|190
|2.06
|403
|2.06
|12,853
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|- Aggregated volume10
|13,676
|- Price11
|EUR 2.06
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|9 March 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|XETR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Paul Gannon
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status2
|PCA to Cynthia Gordon, PDMR and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Global Fashion Group S.A.
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment3
|Initial Notification
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name4
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|
|b)
|LEI5
|5493001035L29EQRO222
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
|Shares
|
|Identification code7
|LU2010095458
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.054
|78
|2.06
|246
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|- Aggregated volume10
|324
|- Price11
|EUR 2.059
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|9 March 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction13
|CEUX
|
|
|
|
