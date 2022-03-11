DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english



Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.03.2022 / 18:46

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 Paul Gannon 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status2 PCA to Cynthia Gordon, PDMR and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Global Fashion Group S.A. b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Global Fashion Group S.A. b) LEI5 5493001035L29EQRO222 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Shares Identification code7 LU2010095458 b) Nature of the transaction8 Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 2.056 230 2.058 190 2.06 403 2.06 12,853 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume10 13,676 - Price11 EUR 2.06 e) Date of the transaction12 9 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction13 XETR



Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc. 115385070 49.00 % 20.00 % Tesla Inc. / Varta AG 115385071 50.00 % 18.00 % Moderna Inc. 115385101 49.00 % 18.00 %



NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 Paul Gannon 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status2 PCA to Cynthia Gordon, PDMR and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Global Fashion Group S.A. b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name4 Global Fashion Group S.A. b) LEI5 5493001035L29EQRO222 4. Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Shares Identification code7 LU2010095458 b) Nature of the transaction8 Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 2.054 78 2.06 246 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume10 324 - Price11 EUR 2.059 e) Date of the transaction12 9 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction13 CEUX

11.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





