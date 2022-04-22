Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’258 -0.4%  SPI 15’736 -0.5%  Dow 33’809 -2.8%  DAX 14’142 -2.5%  Euro 1.0332 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’840 -2.2%  Gold 1’933 -1.0%  Bitcoin 37’861 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9571 0.4%  Öl 106.1 -2.5% 
1 Aktie gratis

GFJ ESG Acquisition I Aktie [Valor: 114379547 / ISIN: LU2358378979]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.04.2022 20:55:35

DGAP-DD: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE english

GFJ ESG Acquisition I
9.85 EUR -0.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen



GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.04.2022 / 20:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG, person closely associated with Josef Brunner
 

2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status2 Member of the Supervisory Board
b) Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial Notification
 

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name4 GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
b) LEI5 391200CLINOY60KP3T33
 

4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument6		 Class B shares
Identification code7 N/A
b) Nature of the transaction8 Pledge of 1,155,625 Class B Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
Not Quantifiable Not Quantifiable
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume10
Price11		  
Not Quantifiable
Not Quantifiable
e) Date of the transaction12 19/04/2022 (UTC +2)
f) Place of transaction13 Outside a trading venue
 

Date and signature



1 For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.



2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.



For persons closely accociated:



  • An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
  • Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities.


3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.



4 Full name of the entity



5 Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.



6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:



  • a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;
  • an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.


7 Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.



8 Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.



Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.



9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, .) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed.



Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.



10 The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions:



  • relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;
  • are of the same nature;
  • are executed on the same day; and
  • are executed on the same place of transaction.


Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under



Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.



11 Price information:



  • In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;
  • In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.


Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.



12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.



13 Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory



technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention



'outside a trading venue'.



 


22.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de










Language: English
Company: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
55 Avenue Pasteur
2133 Luxembourg
Luxemburg



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74399  22.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1333569&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

EXCLUSIV für BX plus Mitglieder: Detaillierte Informationen zum Video und dem Lieferkettenindex auf BX plus

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Sorgen die aktuellen Lieferengpässe für eine Rezession in Europa?

Aufgrund des anhaltenden Konflikts in der Ukraine und der verschärften Corona Situation in Asien kommt es erneut zu Lieferunterbrechungen und einer stillstehenden Logistik. Im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz; COO der BX Swiss AG, gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG eine Einschätzung über die Entwicklung der nächsten Monate. Ausserdem stellt er den Lieferkettenindex der VP Bank vor und erläutert, wie sich der Index zusammensetzt.

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:32 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.30% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
16:24 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14:40 Starbucks macht gegen Gewerkschaften mobil
09:18 Marktüberblick: MDAX und TecDAX verbuchten Aufschläge
08:47 SMI droht Fall unter 200-Tage-Linie
06:23 Keyinvest 22.04.2022
21.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Charles Schwab Corp, Kraft Heinz Co, Boeing Co
21.04.22 Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’800.59 17.51 SMIUBU
Short 13’073.33 12.57 SSMDQU
Short 13’618.98 8.01 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’258.33 22.04.2022 17:31:04
Long 11’732.79 18.57 PSSMCU
Long 11’491.13 13.62 PSSMDU
Long 10’899.52 8.25 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten halten Extremszenario für möglich: Goldpreis bei 31'000 US-Dollar - Bitcoin könnte mehr als eine Million US-Dollar kosten
Nestlé-Aktie legt zu: Nestlé mit starkem Wachstum im ersten Quartal - Preise als Reaktion auf Inflation angehoben
ABB-Aktie stark: ABB sichert sich im ersten Quartal mehr Aufträge - China-Geschäft wegen Corona-Lockdows Risikofaktor
Glencore-Aktie tief im Minus: Glencore hat 2021 weniger Beschwerden aus der Bevölkerung erhalten - Wohl mehr Treibhausgasemissionen
Tesla-Aktie springt hoch: Tesla mit kräftigem Gewinnanstieg
Credit Suisse steht wohl vor Schwierigkeiten im US-Pensionskassengeschäft - CS-Aktie tiefer
Ukraine-Krieg weiterhin im Blick: Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Märkte schliessen uneins
Netflix-Aktie verliert: Bill Ackman trennt sich von Netflix-Beteiligung - Millionen-Verlust
Holcim-Aktie springt an: Holcim startet mit erheblich mehr Umsatz und Gewinn ins Geschäftsjahr 2022
Diese DAX-Unternehmen bieten die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Mercedes Benz-, BASF-Aktie & Co.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit