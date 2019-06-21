<
21.06.2019 11:25:23

DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.06.2019 / 11:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Gerhard Weber UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Weber
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
In the notification from 17.06.2019, 16:51 h, several transactions were accidentally combined under 4. c) in one transaction.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gerry Weber International AG

b) LEI
529900PGN4LKDAV34J75 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0003304101

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.3828159 EUR 23808.85 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.3828159 EUR 23808.85 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


21.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Internet: www.gerryweber-ag.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




52049  21.06.2019 



