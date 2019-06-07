<
07.06.2019 22:42:53

DGAP-DD: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.06.2019 / 22:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Donna
Last name(s): Milia

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

b) LEI
254900ULFH90UKBGDV65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: KYG370921069

b) Nature of the transaction


Exchange of 63,398 B Units of Galaxy Digital Holdings LP into 63,398 ordinary shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


07.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
107 Grand St.
10013 New York
United States
Internet: www.galaxydigital.io



 
End of News DGAP News Service




51675  07.06.2019 



Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen vor dem langen Wochenende Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich deutlich höher. Der Nikkei folgte am Freitag den guten US-Vorgaben.

