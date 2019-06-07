DGAP-DD: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.06.2019 / 22:42

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Donna Last name(s): Milia





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

b) LEI

254900ULFH90UKBGDV65

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



ISIN: KYG370921069





b) Nature of the transaction

Exchange of 63,398 B Units of Galaxy Digital Holdings LP into 63,398 ordinary shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





