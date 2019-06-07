Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
07.06.2019 22:42:53
DGAP-DD: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
07.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
|107 Grand St.
|10013 New York
|United States
|Internet:
|www.galaxydigital.io
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
51675 07.06.2019
Nachrichten zu Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
22:42
|DGAP-DD: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. english (EQS Group)
|
22:42
|DGAP-DD: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. deutsch (EQS Group)
|
29.04.19
|Galaxy Digital posts $273 million loss in 2018; crypto portfolio down more than $100 million (Market Watch)
Analysen zu Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street schliesst kräftig im Plus -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich höher ins Pfingstwochenende -- Nikkei schliesst freundlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen vor dem langen Wochenende Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich deutlich höher. Der Nikkei folgte am Freitag den guten US-Vorgaben.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}