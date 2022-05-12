|
12.05.2022 13:51:46
DGAP-DD: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
|-
|60547 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fraport.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
74971 12.05.2022
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu Fraport AG
|
13:51
|DGAP-DD: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide english (EQS Group)
|
13:51
|DGAP-DD: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide deutsch (EQS Group)
|
07:42
|Passagierverkehr am Frankfurter Airport mit stärkstem Monat seit Pandemie-Beginn (AWP)
|
11.05.22
|Fraport in Russland, Wizz Air in Saudi Arabien, Boeing in Arlington (Airliners)
|
10.05.22