<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.08.2019 13:45:01

DGAP-DD: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.08.2019 / 13:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Patricius
Last name(s): de Gruyter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

b) LEI
529900RE3JI3SZCF9R79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FPH9000

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.54 EUR 8850 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.54 EUR 8850 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: German Stock Exchange, Frankfurt am Main
MIC: XFRA


(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Salesforce.com Inc. / Workday Inc. 48927562 55.00 % 9.50 %
Infineon / SAP / Siemens 48927563 59.00 % 8.30 %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Swatch Group I / UBS Group AG 48927564 60.00 % 8.00 %

28.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53525  28.08.2019 



Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX Future: Positiver Grundton in der Trading Range
10:25
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Rio Tinto
09:08
SMI-Anleger setzen auf Zinssenkungen
06:43
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Ein verlorenes halbes Jahr / LafargeHolcim – Es wird zunehmend brenzliger
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
27.08.19
Vontobel: derimail - Es gibt Altnerativen zu Fleisch
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:59
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG 3.87 0.00% Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb büsst der Franken zum Dollar ein
Forbes übt herbe Kritik: Hat Tesla als Aktiengesellschaft komplett versagt?
Analysten rechnen damit, dass die US-Notenbank fünf weitere Zinssenkungen vornimmt
SNB interveniert - Kommt als nächstes eine Zinssenkung in der Schweiz?
US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX gehen höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend erholt
Santhera-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Positive Resultate mit Vamorolone bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Philip Morris-Aktie knickt ein, Altria-Aktie schiesst hoch: Fusionsverhandlungen bewegen Papiere
Vetropack-Aktie schiesst hoch: Vetropack erhöht Gewinnprognose
Experte: Bitcoin lässt den Goldkurs steigen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schwächer -- DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt stehen die Vorzeichen auf rot. In Fernost fanden die Indizes keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB