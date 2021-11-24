SMI 12’376 -1.1%  SPI 15’817 -1.4%  Dow 35’814 0.6%  DAX 15’937 -1.1%  Euro 1.0497 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’284 -1.3%  Gold 1’794 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’768 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9335 0.0%  Öl 82.5 0.3% 
flatexDEGIRO Aktie [Valor: 34205524 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.11.2021 08:47:20

DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG english

flatexDEGIRO
19.92 CHF -7.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.11.2021 / 08:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Niehage
Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
18.92 EUR 7757.20 EUR
18.90 EUR 9072.00 EUR
18.90 EUR 9072.00 EUR
18.90 EUR 756.00 EUR
18.85 EUR 10179.00 EUR
18.85 EUR 8671.00 EUR
18.58 EUR 6131.40 EUR
18.58 EUR 6131.40 EUR
18.58 EUR 6317.20 EUR
18.50 EUR 6475.00 EUR
18.50 EUR 10175.00 EUR
18.50 EUR 1850.00 EUR
18.48 EUR 10164.00 EUR
18.48 EUR 8316.00 EUR
18.50 EUR 5920.00 EUR
18.50 EUR 9990.00 EUR
18.50 EUR 2590.00 EUR
18.60 EUR 10044.00 EUR
18.60 EUR 8556.00 EUR
18.49 EUR 6656.40 EUR
18.49 EUR 11833.60 EUR
18.40 EUR 6808.00 EUR
18.56 EUR 18560.00 EUR
18.56 EUR 10022.40 EUR
18.54 EUR 8528.40 EUR
18.54 EUR 6489.00 EUR
18.60 EUR 30690.00 EUR
18.59 EUR 6878.30 EUR
18.59 EUR 7250.10 EUR
18.59 EUR 4461.60 EUR
18.62 EUR 10054.80 EUR
18.62 EUR 10054.80 EUR
18.63 EUR 17139.60 EUR
18.59 EUR 8737.30 EUR
18.59 EUR 8737.30 EUR
18.59 EUR 8737.30 EUR
18.59 EUR 8737.30 EUR
18.59 EUR 2230.80 EUR
18.62 EUR 10054.80 EUR
18.65 EUR 27229.00 EUR
18.71 EUR 6548.50 EUR
18.74 EUR 10119.60 EUR
18.74 EUR 2061.40 EUR
19.10 EUR 8977.00 EUR
19.15 EUR 9192.00 EUR
19.16 EUR 9963.20 EUR
19.10 EUR 3056.00 EUR
19.10 EUR 10123.00 EUR
19.10 EUR 16044.00 EUR
19.09 EUR 4581.60 EUR
19.09 EUR 7445.10 EUR
19.12 EUR 10133.60 EUR
19.12 EUR 8986.40 EUR
19.10 EUR 6876.00 EUR
19.11 EUR 6879.60 EUR
19.11 EUR 5350.80 EUR
19.13 EUR 10138.90 EUR
19.13 EUR 8991.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.7350 EUR 513525.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


24.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71210  24.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251521&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten