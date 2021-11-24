DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.11.2021 / 08:46

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Frank Last name(s): Niehage Position: CEO





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000FTG1111





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



18.92 EUR 7757.20 EUR



18.90 EUR 9072.00 EUR



18.90 EUR 9072.00 EUR



18.90 EUR 756.00 EUR



18.85 EUR 10179.00 EUR



18.85 EUR 8671.00 EUR



18.58 EUR 6131.40 EUR



18.58 EUR 6131.40 EUR



18.58 EUR 6317.20 EUR



18.50 EUR 6475.00 EUR



18.50 EUR 10175.00 EUR



18.50 EUR 1850.00 EUR



18.48 EUR 10164.00 EUR



18.48 EUR 8316.00 EUR



18.50 EUR 5920.00 EUR



18.50 EUR 9990.00 EUR



18.50 EUR 2590.00 EUR



18.60 EUR 10044.00 EUR



18.60 EUR 8556.00 EUR



18.49 EUR 6656.40 EUR



18.49 EUR 11833.60 EUR



18.40 EUR 6808.00 EUR



18.56 EUR 18560.00 EUR



18.56 EUR 10022.40 EUR



18.54 EUR 8528.40 EUR



18.54 EUR 6489.00 EUR



18.60 EUR 30690.00 EUR



18.59 EUR 6878.30 EUR



18.59 EUR 7250.10 EUR



18.59 EUR 4461.60 EUR



18.62 EUR 10054.80 EUR



18.62 EUR 10054.80 EUR



18.63 EUR 17139.60 EUR



18.59 EUR 8737.30 EUR



18.59 EUR 8737.30 EUR



18.59 EUR 8737.30 EUR



18.59 EUR 8737.30 EUR



18.59 EUR 2230.80 EUR



18.62 EUR 10054.80 EUR



18.65 EUR 27229.00 EUR



18.71 EUR 6548.50 EUR



18.74 EUR 10119.60 EUR



18.74 EUR 2061.40 EUR



19.10 EUR 8977.00 EUR



19.15 EUR 9192.00 EUR



19.16 EUR 9963.20 EUR



19.10 EUR 3056.00 EUR



19.10 EUR 10123.00 EUR



19.10 EUR 16044.00 EUR



19.09 EUR 4581.60 EUR



19.09 EUR 7445.10 EUR



19.12 EUR 10133.60 EUR



19.12 EUR 8986.40 EUR



19.10 EUR 6876.00 EUR



19.11 EUR 6879.60 EUR



19.11 EUR 5350.80 EUR



19.13 EUR 10138.90 EUR



19.13 EUR 8991.10 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



18.7350 EUR 513525.8000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

23/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT





