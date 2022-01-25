SMI 11’960 0.7%  SPI 15’155 0.5%  Dow 33’998 -1.1%  DAX 15’124 0.8%  Euro 1.0353 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’078 0.6%  Gold 1’849 0.3%  Bitcoin 34’153 1.8%  Dollar 0.9194 0.6%  Öl 87.8 0.8% 
1 Aktien kostenlos

EVOTEC Aktie [Valor: 505433 / ISIN: DE0005664809]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.01.2022 18:02:52

DGAP-DD: Evotec SE english

EVOTEC
41.47 CHF -5.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.01.2022 / 18:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Enno
Last name(s): Spillner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction




Purchase of shares by exercising stock options (Share performance Plan)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
35.3878 EUR 369873.29 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
35.3878 EUR 369873.29 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


25.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72146  25.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272710&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten