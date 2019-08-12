<
12.08.2019 10:53:47

DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.08.2019 / 10:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Gregory
Last name(s): Hamilton

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Epigenomics AG

b) LEI
549300X1C4U862NDLN97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QW50

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.625 EUR 2296.125 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.6250 EUR 2296.1250 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


12.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53179  12.08.2019 



Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

