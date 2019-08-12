Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
12.08.2019 10:53:47
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
12.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Epigenomics AG
|Geneststraße 5
|10829 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
53179 12.08.2019
Nachrichten zu Epigenomics AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Epigenomics AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI noch knapp im Plus -- DAX kommt von Tageshoch zurück -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen unentschlossen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt reduziert seine frühen Gewinne am Montag schnell wieder. Der DAX verbucht kleine Zuschläge. In Asien ging es zum Wochenauftakt in verschiedene Richtungen - Japan im Feiertag.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}