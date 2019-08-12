DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.08.2019 / 10:48

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Gregory Last name(s): Hamilton





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Epigenomics AG

b) LEI

549300X1C4U862NDLN97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A11QW50





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1.525 EUR 1525.00 EUR



1.525 EUR 169.275 EUR



1.53 EUR 192.78 EUR



1.53 EUR 1023.57 EUR



1.47 EUR 598.29 EUR



1.495 EUR 165.945 EUR



1.495 EUR 2833.025 EUR



1.5 EUR 3.00 EUR



1.53 EUR 166.77 EUR



1.53 EUR 797.13 EUR



1.645 EUR 822.5 EUR



1.635 EUR 168.405 EUR



1.645 EUR 4091.115 EUR



1.65 EUR 900.9 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



1.5672 EUR 13457.7050 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





