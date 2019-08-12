<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.08.2019 10:49:46

DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.08.2019 / 10:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Gregory
Last name(s): Hamilton

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Epigenomics AG

b) LEI
549300X1C4U862NDLN97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QW50

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






























Price(s) Volume(s)
1.525 EUR 1525.00 EUR
1.525 EUR 169.275 EUR
1.53 EUR 192.78 EUR
1.53 EUR 1023.57 EUR
1.47 EUR 598.29 EUR
1.495 EUR 165.945 EUR
1.495 EUR 2833.025 EUR
1.5 EUR 3.00 EUR
1.53 EUR 166.77 EUR
1.53 EUR 797.13 EUR
1.645 EUR 822.5 EUR
1.635 EUR 168.405 EUR
1.645 EUR 4091.115 EUR
1.65 EUR 900.9 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.5672 EUR 13457.7050 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Alphabet Inc. (A) / Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Facebook Inc. 48927390 60.00 % 12.20 %
Coca-Cola Co. / Kellogg Co. / Mondelez International Inc. 48927379 69.00 % 10.00 %
Alphabet Inc. (A) / Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Facebook Inc. 48927391 60.00 % 9.70 %

12.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53177  12.08.2019 



Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Epigenomics AGmehr Nachrichten