Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'908 -0.3%  SPI 14'056 -0.4%  Dow 32'265 -0.1%  DAX 12'893 -0.6%  Euro 0.9688 0.7%  EStoxx50 3'571 -0.9%  Gold 1'738 0.0%  Bitcoin 19'622 3.1%  Dollar 0.9680 0.2%  Öl 104.8 4.2% 
0 CHF Kommission

ENCAVIS Aktie [Valor: 923850 / ISIN: DE0006095003]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.08.2022 19:36:00

DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english

ENCAVIS
21.28 CHF -10.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.08.2022 / 19:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: AMCO Service GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
23.04 EUR 576000.00 EUR
23.34 EUR 700200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
23.2036 EUR 1276200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


29.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77705  29.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1430535&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten