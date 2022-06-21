Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
ENCAVIS Aktie [Valor: 923850 / ISIN: DE0006095003]
22.06.2022 01:00:49

DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english

ENCAVIS
18.24 CHF -2.78%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.06.2022 / 01:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: AMCO Service GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription Right, ISIN DE000A3MQR81

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 23,983,430 subscription rights as part of a subscription rights capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


22.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76319  22.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380753&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

