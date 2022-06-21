|
22.06.2022 01:00:49
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
76319 22.06.2022
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AG
|
01:10
|DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
01:10
|DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english (EQS Group)
|
01:00
|DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english (EQS Group)
|
01:00
|DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
20.06.22
|DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english (EQS Group)
|
20.06.22
|DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
20.06.22
|DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
20.06.22
|DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english (EQS Group)