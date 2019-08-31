Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
31.08.2019 15:37:42
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
31.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|elumeo SE
|Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
|10999 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.elumeo.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
53591 31.08.2019
Nachrichten zu elumeo SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu elumeo SEmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI beendet Handelswoche höher -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts --- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen teils stärker
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Für die US-Indizes geht es an die Nulllinie. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Freitagshandel freundlich. In Fernost wiesen die Indizes vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils positive Vorzeichen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}