20.06.2019 11:01:35

DGAP-DD: elumeo SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.06.2019 / 10:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Boyé

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
elumeo SE

b) LEI
391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11Q059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
1.05 EUR 525.00 EUR
1.05 EUR 1575.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.05 EUR 2100.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA)
MIC: XETR


20.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




52019  20.06.2019 



