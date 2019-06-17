DGAP-DD: elumeo SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.06.2019 / 13:09

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Boris Last name(s): Kirn





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

elumeo SE

b) LEI

391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A11Q059





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.97 EUR 970.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.97 EUR 970.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) MIC: XETR





