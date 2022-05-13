DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2022 / 18:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Jeffrey
Last name(s): Rutherford

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


































Price(s) Volume(s)
3.18 USD 2544.00 USD
3.245 USD 1298.00 USD
3.26 USD 1304.00 USD
3.29 USD 1974.00 USD
3.30 USD 14236.20 USD
3.43 USD 343.00 USD
3.44 USD 2490.56 USD
3.445 USD 1033.50 USD
3.45 USD 1110.90 USD
3.46 USD 1591.60 USD
3.47 USD 694.00 USD
3.48 USD 6695.52 USD
3.49 USD 4537.00 USD
3.495 USD 1398.00 USD
3.50 USD 8750.00 USD
3.4969 USD 139.876 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.402 USD 50140.156 USD

e) Date of the transaction
13/05/2022; UTC4

f) Place of the transaction




Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


13.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75071  13.05.2022 



