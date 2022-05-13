DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.05.2022 / 18:31

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mr. First name: Jeffrey Last name(s): Rutherford





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



3.18 USD 2544.00 USD



3.245 USD 1298.00 USD



3.26 USD 1304.00 USD



3.29 USD 1974.00 USD



3.30 USD 14236.20 USD



3.43 USD 343.00 USD



3.44 USD 2490.56 USD



3.445 USD 1033.50 USD



3.45 USD 1110.90 USD



3.46 USD 1591.60 USD



3.47 USD 694.00 USD



3.48 USD 6695.52 USD



3.49 USD 4537.00 USD



3.495 USD 1398.00 USD



3.50 USD 8750.00 USD



3.4969 USD 139.876 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



3.402 USD 50140.156 USD





e) Date of the transaction

13/05/2022; UTC4

f) Place of the transaction





Name: NYSE MIC: XNYS





