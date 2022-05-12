|
12.05.2022 19:40:57
DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
Diebold Nixdorf
4.23 CHF 0%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
|44236 Hudson, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
75011 12.05.2022
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
|
19:40
|DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english (EQS Group)
|
16:54
|DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english (EQS Group)
|
16:42
|DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english (EQS Group)
|
16:37
|DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english (EQS Group)
|
11.05.22