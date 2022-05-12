DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.05.2022 / 19:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mr. First name: Jeffrey Last name(s): Rutherford





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.7600 USD 1104.00 USD



2.7700 USD 831.00 USD



2.7717 USD 1663.02 USD



2.7800 USD 1112.00 USD



2.7863 USD 5572.60 USD



2.7900 USD 4477.95 USD



2.7950 USD 1956.50 USD



2.7997 USD 3919.58 USD



2.8000 USD 2520.00 USD



2.8044 USD 5608.80 USD



2.8050 USD 2524.50 USD



2.8100 USD 4215.00 USD



2.8106 USD 1686.36 USD



2.8150 USD 281.50 USD



2.8200 USD 4920.90 USD



2.8250 USD 4237.50 USD



2.8300 USD 1027.29 USD



2.8400 USD 284.00 USD



2.8404 USD 6532.92 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.8061 USD 54475.42 USD





e) Date of the transaction

12/05/2022; UTC4

f) Place of the transaction





Name: NYSE MIC: XNYS





Archive at www.dgap.de






