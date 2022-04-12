Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’375 -1.2%  SPI 15’836 -1.0%  Dow 34’220 -0.3%  DAX 14’125 -0.5%  Euro 1.0101 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’831 -0.2%  Gold 1’966 0.6%  Bitcoin 36’885 0.3%  Dollar 0.9329 0.2%  Öl 104.9 5.6% 
1 Aktie gratis

Diebold Nixdorf Aktie [Valor: 925002 / ISIN: US2536511031]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.04.2022 22:43:42

DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

Diebold Nixdorf
4.96 CHF 0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen




12.04.2022 / 22:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Elizabeth
Last name(s): Patrick

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal of 1,642 common shares on behalf of Ms. Patrick to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on April 8, 2019; no subsequent actions were taken by Ms. Patrick with respect to the disposal of the common shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.39 USD 8850.38 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.39 USD 8850.38 USD

e) Date of the transaction
08/04/2022; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


12.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74273  12.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326817&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten