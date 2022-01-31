SMI 12’262 1.3%  SPI 15’513 1.1%  Dow 35’132 1.2%  DAX 15’471 1.0%  Euro 1.0412 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’175 0.9%  Gold 1’798 0.1%  Bitcoin 35’638 0.9%  Dollar 0.9268 -0.5%  Öl 91.3 0.8% 
DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.02.2022 / 00:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Naeher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction




Disposal of 14,879 common shares on behalf of Mr. Naeher to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on January 29, 2019; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Naeher with respect to the disposal of the common shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.80 USD 130935.20 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.80 USD 130935.20 USD

e) Date of the transaction
29/01/2022; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


01.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




72246  01.02.2022 



