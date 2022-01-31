DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.01.2022 / 23:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mr. First name: Jeffrey Last name(s): Rutherford





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 14,122 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on January 30, 2020; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Rutherford with respect to the receipt of the common shares.



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.00 USD 0.00 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.00 USD 0.00 USD





e) Date of the transaction

30/01/2022; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





