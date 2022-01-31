SMI 12’262 1.3%  SPI 15’513 1.1%  Dow 35’132 1.2%  DAX 15’471 1.0%  Euro 1.0412 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’175 0.9%  Gold 1’798 0.1%  Bitcoin 35’638 0.9%  Dollar 0.9268 -0.5%  Öl 91.3 0.8% 
DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

Diebold Nixdorf
8.32 CHF -3.04%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.01.2022 / 23:21
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Jeffrey
Last name(s): Rutherford

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction




Receipt of 45,326 common shares for no consideration as deferred remuneration upon expiration of a restricted period under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on January 29, 2019; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Rutherford with respect to the receipt of the common shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

e) Date of the transaction
29/01/2022; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


31.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
