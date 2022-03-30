Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’240 -0.7%  SPI 15’654 -0.7%  Dow 35’238 -0.2%  DAX 14’591 -1.6%  Euro 1.0299 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’953 -1.2%  Gold 1’935 0.8%  Bitcoin 43’608 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9227 -0.9%  Öl 113.7 2.0% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

DIC Asset Aktie [Valor: 22161657 / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.03.2022 16:43:13

DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG english

DIC Asset
17.07 CHF 1.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2022 / 16:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: TTL Real Estate GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DIC Asset AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription rights, ISIN: DE000A3MQDR1

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 6,623,889 subscription rights within the framework of the scrip dividend for the financial year 2021

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


30.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73871  30.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1316025&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu DIC Asset AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten