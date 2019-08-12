<
12.08.2019 18:30:31

DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. english




Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.08.2019 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Title: Dr
First name: Jalal
Last name(s): Bagherli
 


2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status



Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
 


b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name



Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
 


b) LEI



529900QA2LORU6646N15
 


4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006
 


b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following exercise of options held under Dialog Semiconductor plc's Executive Incentive Plan
 


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)
0.12 EUR 60,850
 


d) Aggregated information



Price Aggregated volume
0.12 EUR 60,850
 

e) Date of the transaction



2019-08-09
 


f) Place of the transaction



Name: XETRA
MIC: XTRA
 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006
 

b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of shares
 


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)
39.8908 EUR 60,850
 


d) Aggregated information



Price Aggregated volume
39.8908 EUR 60,850
 


e) Date of the transaction



2019-08-09
 


f) Place of the transaction



Name: XETRA
MIC: XTRA

12.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53193  12.08.2019 



