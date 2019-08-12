DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. english



Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.08.2019 / 18:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Title: Dr First name: Jalal Last name(s): Bagherli





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status



Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



Dialog Semiconductor Plc.





b) LEI



529900QA2LORU6646N15





4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006





b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following exercise of options held under Dialog Semiconductor plc's Executive Incentive Plan





c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 0.12 EUR 60,850





d) Aggregated information



Price Aggregated volume 0.12 EUR 60,850



e) Date of the transaction



2019-08-09





f) Place of the transaction



Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA



4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006



b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of shares





c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 39.8908 EUR 60,850





d) Aggregated information



Price Aggregated volume 39.8908 EUR 60,850





e) Date of the transaction



2019-08-09





f) Place of the transaction



Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA

