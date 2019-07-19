+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
19.07.2019 17:47:59

DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.07.2019 / 17:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan M.
Last name(s): Knoll

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.098 EUR 20196.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.098 EUR 20196.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


19.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




52783  19.07.2019 



