|
05.08.2019 10:11:55
DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|Ottostraße 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
53005 05.08.2019
Nachrichten zu DEUTZ AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:11
|DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10:11
|DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english (EQS Group)
|
01.08.19
|DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
01.08.19
|DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english (EQS Group)
|
01.08.19
|DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
01.08.19
|DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english (EQS Group)
|
01.08.19
|DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
01.08.19
|DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english (EQS Group)