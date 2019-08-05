DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.08.2019 / 10:11

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Dietmar Last name(s): Voggenreiter





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DEUTZ AG

b) LEI

5299005DETTV58V2PP63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006305006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



5.88 EUR 12406.80 EUR



5.865 EUR 6211.035 EUR



5.875 EUR 4629.50 EUR



5.88 EUR 3675.00 EUR



5.87 EUR 2453.66 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



5.8752 EUR 29375.9950 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





