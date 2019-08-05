<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.08.2019 10:11:55

DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.08.2019 / 10:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): Voggenreiter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DEUTZ AG

b) LEI
5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006305006

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
5.88 EUR 12406.80 EUR
5.865 EUR 6211.035 EUR
5.875 EUR 4629.50 EUR
5.88 EUR 3675.00 EUR
5.87 EUR 2453.66 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.8752 EUR 29375.9950 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53005  05.08.2019 



Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu DEUTZ AGmehr Nachrichten

10:11
 DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG deutsch (EQS Group)
10:11
 DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english (EQS Group)
01.08.19
 DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG deutsch (EQS Group)
01.08.19
 DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english (EQS Group)
01.08.19
 DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG deutsch (EQS Group)
01.08.19
 DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english (EQS Group)
01.08.19
 DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG deutsch (EQS Group)
01.08.19
 DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english (EQS Group)