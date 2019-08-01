|
01.08.2019 13:17:44
DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|Ottostraße 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
52955 01.08.2019
Nachrichten zu DEUTZ AGmehr Nachrichten
|
13:17
|DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english (EQS Group)
|
13:17
|DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13:08
|DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english (EQS Group)
|
13:08
|DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
12:45
|Motorenhersteller: Immer weniger Aufträge für Deutz (Handelsblatt)
|
11:12
|DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english (EQS Group)
|
11:12
|DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG deutsch (EQS Group)