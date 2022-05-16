DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Deutsche Telekom Aktie [Valor: 1026592 / ISIN: DE0005557508]
16.05.2022 20:52:51

DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG

Deutsche Telekom
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.05.2022 / 20:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Timotheus
Last name(s): Höttges

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of shares to satisfy obligations from Deutsche Telekom AGs Share Matching Plan for Board of Management members.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
18.18166 EUR 1439987.47 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.18166 EUR 1439987.47 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


16.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75127  16.05.2022 



