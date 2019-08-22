<
22.08.2019 09:54:44

DGAP-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.08.2019 / 09:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Herr
First name: Hans-Ulrich
Last name(s): Sutter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
14.80 EUR 3655.60 EUR
14.80 EUR 88.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.8000 EUR 3744.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




53403  22.08.2019 



