23.06.2022 16:00:58

DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG english

Deutsche Bank
10.92 CHF 4.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2022 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Fabrizio
Last name(s): Campelli

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction




Delivery of dividend shares pursuant to an employee share ownership program.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
9.4232 EUR 424.0440 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.4232 EUR 424.0440 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Deutsche Börse Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


23.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76349  23.06.2022 



﻿

