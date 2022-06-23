DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.06.2022 / 16:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Rebecca Last name(s): Short





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005140008





b) Nature of the transaction

Delivery of dividend shares pursuant to an employee share ownership program.



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



9.4232 EUR 113.0784 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



9.4232 EUR 113.0784 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

20/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Deutsche Börse Frankfurt MIC: XFRA





