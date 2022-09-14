DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.09.2022 / 18:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Pieter-Jan Last name(s): Vandepitte





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



50.14 EUR 6217.36 EUR



50.12 EUR 14735.28 EUR



50.10 EUR 6513.00 EUR



50.08 EUR 21284.00 EUR



50.06 EUR 22777.30 EUR



50.04 EUR 33226.56 EUR



50.02 EUR 71028.40 EUR



50.00 EUR 79650.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 2550.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 20250.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 61100.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 30000.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 30100.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 50350.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 50000.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 185400.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 3550.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 29400.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 31250.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 15300.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 6100.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 27900.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 88000.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 3450.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 6600.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 10550.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 8850.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 49050.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 17100.00 EUR



50.00 EUR 17900.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



50.009095 EUR 1000181.90 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

12/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

14.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





