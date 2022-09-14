Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Delivery Hero Aktie [Valor: 37200572 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43]
14.09.2022 18:48:55

DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english

Delivery Hero
45.27 CHF 3.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.09.2022 / 18:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Pieter-Jan
Last name(s): Vandepitte

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






























































Price(s) Volume(s)
50.14 EUR 6217.36 EUR
50.12 EUR 14735.28 EUR
50.10 EUR 6513.00 EUR
50.08 EUR 21284.00 EUR
50.06 EUR 22777.30 EUR
50.04 EUR 33226.56 EUR
50.02 EUR 71028.40 EUR
50.00 EUR 79650.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 2550.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 20250.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 61100.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 30000.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 30100.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 50350.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 50000.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 185400.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 3550.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 29400.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 31250.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 15300.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 6100.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 27900.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 88000.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 3450.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 6600.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 10550.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 8850.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 49050.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 17100.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 17900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
50.009095 EUR 1000181.90 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


14.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




78135  14.09.2022 CET/CEST



