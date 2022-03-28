Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Daimler Truck Aktie [Valor: 115216150 / ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8]
28.03.2022 15:51:50

DGAP-DD: Daimler Truck Holding AG english

Daimler Truck
24.81 CHF 4.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.03.2022 / 15:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Daum

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Daimler Truck Holding AG

b) LEI
529900PW78JIYOUBSR24 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
26.16 EUR 176370.72 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
26.1600 EUR 176370.7200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt a. M.
MIC: XFRA


28.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73589  28.03.2022 



