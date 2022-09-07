Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cyan Aktie [Valor: 40894523 / ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8]
DGAP-DD: cyan AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.09.2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Cserna

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
cyan AG

b) LEI
894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3MQBM6

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 235,237 subscription rights in the context of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


07.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Theatinerstraße 11
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77943  07.09.2022 CET/CEST



