07.06.2019 10:25:07

DGAP-DD: Continental AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.06.2019 / 10:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg F.W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Continental AG

b) LEI
529900A7YD9C0LLXM621 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005439004

b) Nature of the transaction


Pledge of 41,937,694 securities of Continental AG in connection with a credit transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


07.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Vahrenwalder Straße 9
30165 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




51639  07.06.2019 



