12.07.2019 11:01:30

DGAP-DD: CONSUS Real Estate AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.07.2019 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Friedrich
Last name(s): Oelrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CONSUS Real Estate AG

b) LEI
9676007H44QN6VYEBV03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2G9H97

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.906 EUR 90600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.9060 EUR 90600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Düsseldorf
MIC: XDUS


12.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG
Kurfürstendamm 188-189
10707 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.consus.ag



 
End of News DGAP News Service




52583  12.07.2019 



