DGAP-DD: CONSUS Real Estate AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.07.2019 / 11:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Friedrich Last name(s): Oelrich





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CONSUS Real Estate AG

b) LEI

9676007H44QN6VYEBV03

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument



ISIN: DE000A2G9H97





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.906 EUR 90600.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.9060 EUR 90600.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Düsseldorf MIC: XDUS





