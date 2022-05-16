DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.05.2022 / 11:03

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Ewout Last name(s): van Jarwaarde





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE

b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



68.5600 EUR 2262.48 EUR



68.6000 EUR 7889.00 EUR



68.5800 EUR 2263.14 EUR



68.6000 EUR 3567.20 EUR



68.5800 EUR 2331.72 EUR



68.6000 EUR 3704.40 EUR



68.6000 EUR 1372.00 EUR



68.5600 EUR 6856.00 EUR



68.5800 EUR 2743.20 EUR



68.5800 EUR 6858.00 EUR



68.5800 EUR 1028.70 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



68.5836 EUR 40875.8400 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

11/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: CBOE Europe MIC: CEUX





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

16.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





