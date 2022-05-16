Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’693 0.4%  SPI 15’024 0.3%  Dow 32’197 1.5%  DAX 14’005 -0.2%  Euro 1.0481 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’695 -0.2%  Gold 1’799 1.1%  Bitcoin 29’934 -4.6%  Dollar 1.0043 0.3%  Öl 110.8 -0.4% 
1 Aktie gratis

Brenntag Aktie [Valor: 11144071 / ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.05.2022 11:04:02

DGAP-DD: Brenntag SE english

Brenntag
75.47 CHF 9.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.05.2022 / 11:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ewout
Last name(s): van Jarwaarde

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag SE

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
























Price(s) Volume(s)
68.5600 EUR 2262.48 EUR
68.6000 EUR 7889.00 EUR
68.5800 EUR 2263.14 EUR
68.6000 EUR 3567.20 EUR
68.5800 EUR 2331.72 EUR
68.6000 EUR 3704.40 EUR
68.6000 EUR 1372.00 EUR
68.5600 EUR 6856.00 EUR
68.5800 EUR 2743.20 EUR
68.5800 EUR 6858.00 EUR
68.5800 EUR 1028.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
68.5836 EUR 40875.8400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE Europe
MIC: CEUX


16.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75081  16.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1353115&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Analysen zu Brenntag SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
13.05.22 Brenntag Kaufen DZ BANK
12.05.22 Brenntag Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12.05.22 Brenntag Buy Warburg Research
12.05.22 Brenntag Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.22 Brenntag Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen