SMI 12’472 -0.6%  SPI 15’918 -0.7%  Dow 35’629 -0.1%  DAX 15’505 -0.8%  Euro 1.0414 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’161 -0.5%  Gold 1’773 -0.8%  Bitcoin 43’745 1.4%  Dollar 0.9228 0.0%  Öl 73.3 -1.3% 

Beno Aktie [Valor: 24476347 / ISIN: DE000A11QLP3]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.12.2021 16:31:12

DGAP-DD: Beno Holding AG english

Beno
6.50 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.12.2021 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: MS Industrie AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Aufschnaiter
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Beno Holding AG

b) LEI
391200G6PDBP4B6JFR90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QLP3

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.77 EUR 157741.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.7700 EUR 157741.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


14.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Beno Holding AG
Kreuzstr. 26
82319 Starnberg
Germany
Internet: www.beno-holding.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71544  14.12.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257816&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

Analysen zu Beno Holding AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 14. Dezember 2021: Die Woche der Notenbanken | BX Swiss TV

Im Vorfeld der vielen Notenbanksitzungen die diese Woche anstehen ist bisher Zurückhaltung angesagt. Was von den Währungshütern erwartet wird und welche sonstigen Termine in dieser Woche wichtig sind erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 14. Dezember 2021: Die Woche der Notenbanken | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:59 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf AIRBNB INC-CLASS A
11:50 Marktupdate 14. Dezember 2021: Die Woche der Notenbanken | BX Swiss TV
09:58 MDAX und TecDAX verzeichneten Aufschläge
09:27 Vontobel: derimail - Meilenstein in der Firmengeschichte für Apple in Sicht
08:42 SMI mit holprigem Wochenstart
08:40 Symrise erweitert Nordamerika-Geschäft
07:06 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Trendkanal im Wochenchart im Fokus / Julius Bär – Lange bearishe Tageskerze warnt vor Abgaben
10.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla, Volkswagen
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Achiko am 02.12.2021

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Vifor Pharma-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: CSL will Vifor Pharma für Milliardenbetrag übernehmen
Vifor-Aktie schiesst letztlich zweistellig nach oben: Verhandlungen mit CSL bestätigt - Studie zu Vamifeport mit erstem Patienten gestartet
UBS in Frankreich zu Zahlung von 1,8 Milliarden Euro verurteilt - Aktie schliesst im Minus
Dow letztlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX schlussendlich unverändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel grösstenteils fester
CS-Aktie schwächer: Francesco De Ferrari zum CEO der Wealth Management-Abteilung ernannt - weitere Mittel aus Greensill-Fonds ausgeschüttet
Pfizer schluckt kalifornische Biotechfirma Arena für Milliardenbetrag - Arena-Aktie schlussendlich fast verdoppelt
Bitcoin und Co.: Krypto-Mining verursacht Stromausfälle in Kasachstan
Dow leicht im Plus -- SMI geht die Luft aus -- DAX leichter -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich im Minus
Neue Produkte 2022: Das kommt auf Apple-Fans im neuen Jahr zu
Bayer-Aktie zieht an: Oberstes US-Gericht will in Glyphosat-Fall Rat von Regierung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit