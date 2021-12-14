|
14.12.2021 16:31:12
DGAP-DD: Beno Holding AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Beno Holding AG
|Kreuzstr. 26
|82319 Starnberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.beno-holding.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
71544 14.12.2021
