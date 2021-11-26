SMI 12’227 -1.8%  SPI 15’610 -1.8%  Dow 35’804 0.0%  DAX 15’412 -3.2%  Euro 1.0446 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’136 -3.7%  Gold 1’801 0.6%  Bitcoin 51’245 -7.1%  Dollar 0.9283 -0.8%  Öl 78.6 -4.4% 

Beno Aktie [Valor: 24476347 / ISIN: DE000A11QLP3]
26.11.2021 09:36:53

DGAP-DD: Beno Holding AG english

Beno
7.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.11.2021 / 09:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: PAX Investments GmbH Entwicklung & Beteiligung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Bussmann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Beno Holding AG

b) LEI
391200G6PDBP4B6JFR90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QLP3

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.77 EUR 100196.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.7700 EUR 100196.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


26.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Beno Holding AG
Kreuzstr. 26
82319 Starnberg
Germany
Internet: www.beno-holding.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71241  26.11.2021 



